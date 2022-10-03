Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LBTYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.30.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $15.59 on Friday. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.09.

In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $166,236.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,147.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,935. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

