Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 13.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $166,236.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,147.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $166,236.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,147.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,064 shares of company stock worth $1,095,935. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $16.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.06. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 63.77% and a return on equity of 15.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

About Liberty Global

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.