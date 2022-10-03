Lien (LIEN) Trading 17.3% Higher This Week

Lien (LIEN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Lien has a market cap of $650,112.00 and $193,427.00 worth of Lien was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lien coin can currently be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00003327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lien has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lien Coin Profile

Lien’s genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Lien’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Lien’s official Twitter account is @LienFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lien is lien.finance. The official message board for Lien is medium.com/lien-finance.

Buying and Selling Lien

According to CryptoCompare, “The Lien Protocol is the smart contract that makes the bifurcation (tranching) of ETH into a stable coin and a call option possible.Users can create, trade, and use stable coins and options created from ETH, without worrying about counterparty risk.The Lien project is completely decentralized.There are no adjustable parameters or any governance schemes that can create centralization of authority.The three core features of LIEN are Tokens (iDOL, LBT, SBT, LIEN), DEX (FairSwap), and the Lien protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lien directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lien should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lien using one of the exchanges listed above.

