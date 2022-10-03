Lightning Bitcoin Price Up 22.5% Over Last Week (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $158,917.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00002072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00021552 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00276830 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001354 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00016902 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003831 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

