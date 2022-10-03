Lightning (LIGHT) Market Cap Reaches $1.09 Million

Lightning (LIGHT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Lightning coin can now be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lightning has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Lightning has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $2,552.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005091 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,643.54 or 0.99998923 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006863 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004730 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00054055 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010181 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005430 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00064898 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00079105 BTC.

Lightning Profile

Lightning (CRYPTO:LIGHT) is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lightning

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning using one of the exchanges listed above.

