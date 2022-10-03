Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 421,556 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 94.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.60.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $269.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $352.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $289.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.95.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.