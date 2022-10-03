Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Position Lifted by James Hambro & Partners

James Hambro & Partners raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up about 6.3% of James Hambro & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. James Hambro & Partners owned about 0.05% of Linde worth $75,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde stock opened at $269.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $289.83 and a 200 day moving average of $300.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

