LIQ Protocol (LIQ) Price Down 0.5% This Week

LIQ Protocol (LIQ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One LIQ Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LIQ Protocol has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. LIQ Protocol has a market capitalization of $288,999.00 and approximately $29,809.00 worth of LIQ Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LIQ Protocol

LIQ Protocol’s genesis date was August 1st, 2021. LIQ Protocol’s total supply is 99,999,785 coins. The official website for LIQ Protocol is liqsolana.com. LIQ Protocol’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LIQ Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “LIQ Protocol is a decentralized on-chain liquidation engine system powering derivatives markets on Serum and lending platforms on Solana.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIQ Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIQ Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LIQ Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

