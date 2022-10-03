Liquity (LQTY) Market Capitalization Reaches $74.00 Million

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00003766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Liquity has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. Liquity has a total market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $824,665.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008652 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010777 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000046 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s launch date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Liquity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

