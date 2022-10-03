Litecoin Price Reaches $53.28 on Major Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $53.28 or 0.00276587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and $540.15 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00021478 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001235 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00016954 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002204 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 71,305,258 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team.The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support.In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

