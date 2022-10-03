Litecoin Price Reaches $53.28 on Major Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $53.28 or 0.00276587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and $540.15 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000312 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00021478 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000882 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001235 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002683 BTC.
- Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00016954 BTC.
- MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002204 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002497 BTC.
- Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003860 BTC.
- Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000193 BTC.
Litecoin Profile
LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 71,305,258 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.
