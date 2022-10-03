Lith Token (LITx) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $23,641.00

Lith Token (LITx) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Lith Token coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Lith Token has a market cap of $2.42 million and $23,641.00 worth of Lith Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lith Token has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006146 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010750 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000052 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Lith Token Profile
Lith Token’s total supply is 5,417,770,823 coins and its circulating supply is 4,002,559,632 coins. Lith Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
