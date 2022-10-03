Lition Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $46,252.30 (LIT)

Lition (LIT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Lition has a total market capitalization of $46,252.30 and approximately $123.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lition has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. One Lition coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lition alerts:

EdenLoop (ELT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Element.Black (ELT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Blakecoin (BLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Molecule (UMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Dirac Coin (XDQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000118 BTC.

BigCoin (HUGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lition Profile

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2021. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,028 coins. Lition’s official website is www.lition.io. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lition

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. Telegram | Medium | LinkedIn “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.