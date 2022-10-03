Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Lessened by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $386.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $420.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.13 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 64.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.73.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.