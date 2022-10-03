Locus Chain (LOCUS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $82.09 Million

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Locus Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0514 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Locus Chain has traded down 18% against the dollar. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $82.09 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008978 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010773 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 coins. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Locus Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

