LTO Network (LTO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.79 Million

LTO Network (LTO) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 3rd. LTO Network has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and $1.03 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LTO Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0788 or 0.00000400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LTO Network has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008638 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010776 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LTO Network Profile

LTO Network’s genesis date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 35,368,365 coins. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/LTONetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LTO Network’s official website is ltonetwork.com. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork.

Buying and Selling LTO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node.Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions.”

