Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) & NIO (NYSE:NIO) Critical Comparison

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) and NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.3% of Lucid Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of NIO shares are held by institutional investors. 62.5% of Lucid Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of NIO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Group and NIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Group -1,030.53% -34.45% -19.66% NIO -23.93% -30.36% -11.48%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Group 2 2 7 0 2.45 NIO 0 1 13 0 2.93

This is a summary of current ratings for Lucid Group and NIO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Lucid Group presently has a consensus target price of 29.88, suggesting a potential upside of 113.85%. NIO has a consensus target price of $37.98, suggesting a potential upside of 140.87%. Given NIO’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NIO is more favorable than Lucid Group.

Volatility & Risk

Lucid Group has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NIO has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lucid Group and NIO’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Group $27.11 million 862.01 -$2.58 billion -1.45 -9.63 NIO $5.67 billion 4.64 -$625.45 million ($0.92) -17.14

NIO has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Group. NIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lucid Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NIO beats Lucid Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

About NIO

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services. The company was formerly known as NextEV Inc. and changed its name to NIO Inc. in July 2017. NIO Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

