LunchMoney Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (LMY)

LunchMoney (LMY) traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last week, LunchMoney has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. LunchMoney has a market capitalization of $87,234.91 and approximately $2.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LunchMoney coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005116 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,542.64 or 0.99979143 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006862 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004754 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00052230 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010232 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005424 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00064447 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00079502 BTC.

LunchMoney Coin Profile

LunchMoney (CRYPTO:LMY) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,827 coins. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken. LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney. LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io.

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

