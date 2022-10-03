Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Piper Sandler

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LBC opened at $11.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $593.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.68. Luther Burbank has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $15.37.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 40.19%. The company had revenue of $47.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Luther Burbank will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 242.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Luther Burbank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luther Burbank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares during the period. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

