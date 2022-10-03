LVW Advisors LLC Buys 232 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,989 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the first quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $102.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.09 and a 200-day moving average of $101.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.79.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

