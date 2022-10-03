LVW Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $663,055,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,365,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $613,354,000 after buying an additional 1,046,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,204,300,000 after buying an additional 828,789 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $943,516,000 after buying an additional 471,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,373,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,637,000 after buying an additional 338,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.63.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $222.83 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $222.61 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

