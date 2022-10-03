LVW Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

LVW Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,745 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $277,000. Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $358.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $402.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.78. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $358.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

