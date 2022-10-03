LVW Advisors LLC Sells 277 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 71.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 28,073 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

NOBL stock opened at $79.96 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.04 and its 200-day moving average is $90.04.

