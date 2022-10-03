LVW Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $135.99 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $135.72 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.