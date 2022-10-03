Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives $34.03 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.03.

LYFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lyft from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Lyft from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Lyft from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.74. Lyft has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $57.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 46.36%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Analysts forecast that Lyft will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $246,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,243. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Lyft by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

