MahaDAO Market Capitalization Achieves $9.22 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $9.22 million and $280,710.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00004700 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao and its Facebook page is accessible here. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao.

MahaDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

