MaidCoin ($MAID) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $150,208.00

MaidCoin ($MAID) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. MaidCoin has a total market capitalization of $150,208.00 and approximately $39,726.00 worth of MaidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MaidCoin has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One MaidCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00003516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MaidCoin Profile

MaidCoin’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. MaidCoin’s total supply is 216,671 coins. The Reddit community for MaidCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Maidcoin. MaidCoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. MaidCoin’s official website is www.maidcoin.org.

MaidCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidCoin is a blockchain-fueled game that anyone can enjoy with MetaMask. Users are able to earn $MAID coins with Maid & Nurse NFTs.”

