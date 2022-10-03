MakiSwap Price Hits $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (MAKI)

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. MakiSwap has a market cap of $681,663.00 and $150,619.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MakiSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MakiSwap

MakiSwap launched on May 25th, 2021. MakiSwap’s total supply is 262,885,998 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. MakiSwap’s official website is makiswap.com.

MakiSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Makiswap is an automated market maker (AMM) on HECO (Huobi Chain). The MakiSwap Protocol realigns incentives for network participants via revenue-sharing and forum-driven mechanics in tandem with the regular AMM model.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MakiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

