Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.73% of Manitex International worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manitex International in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Manitex International by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Manitex International by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 112,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 47,573 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Manitex International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,201,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Manitex International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 236,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 10,929 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manitex International alerts:

Manitex International Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNTX opened at $5.73 on Monday. Manitex International, Inc. has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $8.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.45.

About Manitex International

Manitex International ( NASDAQ:MNTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $69.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, aerial platforms, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.