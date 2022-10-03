Maple Price Reaches $17.89 on Major Exchanges (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Maple has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. Maple has a total market capitalization of $69.32 million and $2.24 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maple coin can now be bought for about $17.89 or 0.00091485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005117 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,556.72 or 1.00008234 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006868 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004752 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00052329 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010228 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00064769 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00079008 BTC.

Maple Profile

MPL is a coin. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders. MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools. MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

