Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,450.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKL. TheStreet cut shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 83 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 83 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 956 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,450.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at $50,595,909.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 181 shares of company stock worth $218,307. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Markel by 622.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,930,000 after acquiring an additional 51,358 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 65,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,636,000 after acquiring an additional 37,489 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Markel by 14.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,693,000 after buying an additional 24,903 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 606,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $894,883,000 after buying an additional 23,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Markel by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,109,000 after buying an additional 21,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,084.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 616.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,199.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,310.71. Markel has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,519.24.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $13.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by ($7.65). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $19.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Markel will post 67.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

