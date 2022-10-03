Marlin Price Hits $0.0113 on Major Exchanges (POND)

Marlin (POND) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last week, Marlin has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Marlin coin can now be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a market cap of $56.68 million and $6.98 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Marlin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,056 coins. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Marlin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0. The Marlin Network is able to achieve global latencies of <150ms. This enables developers to build high-performance responsive distributed systems (including blockchains and dapps). It can scale to a large number of nodes without compromising on performance. Developers are no longer limited by the fanout capabilities of a single node. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Github Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

