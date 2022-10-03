Maro (MARO) Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week

Maro (MARO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Maro coin can now be purchased for $0.0246 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. Maro has a market cap of $18.53 million and $111,651.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maro has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maro Profile

Maro launched on March 31st, 2019. Maro’s total supply is 753,587,884 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. The official website for Maro is ma.ro/#.

Buying and Selling Maro

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

