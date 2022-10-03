Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $15,983.00

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Mars Ecosystem Token has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Mars Ecosystem Token has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $15,983.00 worth of Mars Ecosystem Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mars Ecosystem Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Secret (SIE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Invictus (IN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00196421 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000064 BTC.

LooksCoin (LOOK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token Coin Profile

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Mars Ecosystem Token’s total supply is 951,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 583,447,839 coins. Mars Ecosystem Token’s official Twitter account is @MarsEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A standard alternative crypto currency with a block time of 60 seconds running off X11. The annual percentage stake is 33%. “

