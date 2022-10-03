Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by James Hambro & Partners

James Hambro & Partners reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.2% of James Hambro & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after acquiring an additional 192,250 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, MCIA Inc grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.8 %

MA stock opened at $284.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $274.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $332.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.79. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.69 and a one year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.