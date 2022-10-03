MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Tops $0.28 on Top Exchanges

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $42,153.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00303695 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00132310 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00065616 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005110 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00040707 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000419 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,971,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

