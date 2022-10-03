MDsquare Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23,426.00 (TMED)

MDsquare (TMED) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. MDsquare has a market cap of $1.08 million and $23,426.00 worth of MDsquare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MDsquare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MDsquare has traded 247.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MDsquare Profile

MDsquare was first traded on October 20th, 2018. MDsquare’s total supply is 28,000,000,000 coins. MDsquare’s official website is www.mdsqr.io/en.html. The official message board for MDsquare is medium.com/@mdsquare. MDsquare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MDsquare

According to CryptoCompare, “TMED remote health care platform is designed to enable medical institutions to effectively utilize medical resources to provide health care beyond the time, physical distance constraints. This has the objective of expanding the medical market.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MDsquare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MDsquare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MDsquare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

