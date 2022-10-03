Measurable Data Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.76 Million (MDT)

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last week, Measurable Data Token has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Measurable Data Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. Measurable Data Token has a market capitalization of $25.33 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Measurable Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008676 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010776 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Measurable Data Token Coin Profile

Measurable Data Token’s launch date was December 14th, 2017. Measurable Data Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Measurable Data Token’s official Twitter account is @MeasurableData and its Facebook page is accessible here. Measurable Data Token’s official website is mdt.io. The Reddit community for Measurable Data Token is /r/MeasurableDataToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Measurable Data Token is an Ethereum-based data exchange ecosystem. MDT is an ERC20 that serves as a medium of exchange on Measurable Data Token's ecosystem.”

