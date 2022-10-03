Medicalveda (MVEDA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $8,736.00

Medicalveda (MVEDA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Medicalveda has a total market cap of $186,736.00 and approximately $8,736.00 worth of Medicalveda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Medicalveda coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Medicalveda has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Medicalveda alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008978 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010773 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Medicalveda Profile

Medicalveda’s genesis date was August 24th, 2020. Medicalveda’s total supply is 88,000,000 coins. Medicalveda’s official Twitter account is @IncVeda and its Facebook page is accessible here. Medicalveda’s official website is medicalveda.com. The official message board for Medicalveda is medium.com/amir-h-neghabian.

Medicalveda Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicalVeda is Leveraging DeFi & Blockchain in The Healthcare Industry. Tokenizing healthcare by leveraging the power of Defi and blockchain. Empowering patients by enabling them to access, have ownership of and monetize their clinical records, while also offering a Defi protocol for covering medical-based financial obligations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Medicalveda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Medicalveda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Medicalveda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Medicalveda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Medicalveda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.