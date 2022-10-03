MediShares (MDS) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

MediShares (MDS) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last week, MediShares has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One MediShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $684,200.00 and $12,454.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MediShares Coin Profile

MediShares’ launch date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares.

Buying and Selling MediShares

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is a Ethereum based, decentralized, open-source mutual aid marketplace. Anyone can join a mutual aid scheme through sending variable amount of MDS to a smart contract.. Anyone can become a mutual aid insurer based on the smart contract templates provided by MediShares, and can profit from it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

