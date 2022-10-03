Melalie (MEL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $182,353.26

Melalie (MEL) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Melalie coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Melalie has a total market capitalization of $182,353.26 and approximately $27,734.00 worth of Melalie was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Melalie has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005120 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,537.05 or 1.00002352 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006834 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004756 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00052893 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010237 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005407 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00064055 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00078817 BTC.

About Melalie

MEL is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2021. Melalie’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,300,314 coins. Melalie’s official Twitter account is @melalienetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Melalie Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Melior AI is an ICO providing AI & blockchain powered E-Commerce bots for businesses of all sizes. Melior AI is Artificial Intelligence research, development and solutions provider with its own proprietary Machine Learning and Deep Learning models that it has used to created competitive e-commerce products to affordably deliver the benefits of AI to businesses of all sizes across the world.Melior has developed two working e-commerce products which provide all major Natural Language Understanding (NLU) metrics. MILA – an advanced enterprise chatbot, that can complete sales and act as a website replacement. MAX – an advanced FAQ bot to deal with general queries. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melalie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melalie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melalie using one of the exchanges listed above.

