Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Trading Down 2% This Week

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0581 or 0.00000297 BTC on exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $164.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Secret (SIE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Invictus (IN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00194576 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000064 BTC.

LooksCoin (LOOK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The users may put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. The MEMEX team announced a new platform currency, MEME Inu. The $MEME token will be converted at a rate of 1:100,000. The old tokens will be burned. This is a one-way swap. Telegram | Discord | Instagram | Medium | Reddit “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

