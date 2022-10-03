MerchDAO Price Reaches $0.0261 (MRCH)

MerchDAO (MRCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. MerchDAO has a total market cap of $234,495.00 and approximately $17,099.00 worth of MerchDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MerchDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0261 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MerchDAO has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MerchDAO Coin Profile

MerchDAO’s launch date was March 19th, 2021. MerchDAO’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins. The official website for MerchDAO is merchdao.com. MerchDAO’s official Twitter account is @MerchDao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MerchDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MerchDAO is a blockchain-based marketplace for limited-edition and unique items. It allows users to propose new items and vote to decide what should be produced and sold. MerchDAO token holders can earn rewards for participating in the governance process.”

