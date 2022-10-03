Mercurial Finance (MER) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.21 Million

Mercurial Finance (MER) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last week, Mercurial Finance has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Mercurial Finance has a market cap of $3.21 million and $15,650.00 worth of Mercurial Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mercurial Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009043 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010854 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mercurial Finance was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Mercurial Finance’s total supply is 237,835,488 coins. The official website for Mercurial Finance is www.mercurial.finance. Mercurial Finance’s official Twitter account is @darcrus.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercurial vaults are market-making vaults providing low slippage swaps for stables, while also improving LP profits with dynamic fees and flexible capital allocation.Mercurial Protocol is designed to have a wide range of mechanisms for accruing value to MER holders.”

