Meta (META) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Meta (META) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Meta has a total market cap of $238,222.55 and $44,711.00 worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meta has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meta alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005108 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,562.30 or 0.99865173 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006835 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004744 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00052753 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005391 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00063995 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00079542 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Meta Profile

META is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable. The official website for Meta is mstable.org. Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meta

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs Telegram | Facebook | LinkedIn | GitHub | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.