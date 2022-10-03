Metadium (META) Price Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

Metadium (META) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Metadium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $63.52 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metadium has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metadium Profile

Metadium’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Metadium is metadium.com. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium.

Buying and Selling Metadium

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps.The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

