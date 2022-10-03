Metaverse ETP Price Tops $0.0326 on Major Exchanges (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $44,493.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for about $0.0326 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001596 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Logarithm (LGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,792,999 coins and its circulating supply is 80,792,901 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

