Metaverse Index (MVI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18,848.00

Metaverse Index (MVI) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Metaverse Index has a market cap of $5.08 million and approximately $18,848.00 worth of Metaverse Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metaverse Index has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One Metaverse Index coin can now be purchased for $30.01 or 0.00154217 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009043 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010854 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Metaverse Index Coin Profile

Metaverse Index’s genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Metaverse Index’s total supply is 169,145 coins. Metaverse Index’s official Twitter account is @indexcoop and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metaverse Index’s official website is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/mvi.

Metaverse Index Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Metaverse Index is designed to capture the trend of entertainment, sports and business shifting to a virtual environment, with economic activity in this environment taking place on the Ethereum blockchain.The $MVI uses a combination of root market cap and liquidity weighting to arrive at the final index weights.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

