Metronome 24 Hour Volume Hits $15,400.00 (MET)

Metronome (MET) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Metronome has a total market cap of $14.14 million and approximately $15,400.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00004982 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Metronome has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metronome alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008685 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010793 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,498,854 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io.

Buying and Selling Metronome

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome released in December 2017, is a cross-chain DeFi token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.