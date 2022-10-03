MiamiCoin (MIA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $0.00

MiamiCoin (MIA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One MiamiCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MiamiCoin has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. MiamiCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $9,773.00 worth of MiamiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002970 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010730 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00142993 BTC.
- Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $347.68 or 0.01781778 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005125 BTC.
About MiamiCoin
MiamiCoin’s official website is www.citycoins.co/miamicoin. MiamiCoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
MiamiCoin Coin Trading
