MIB Coin (MIB) Price Down 31.1% Over Last Week

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. MIB Coin has a market cap of $105,799.63 and $547.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Elysian (ELS) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00014313 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Golfrochain (GOLF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 453,624,977 coins and its circulating supply is 176,323,049 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io.

MIB Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.